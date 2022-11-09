WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Gulfport City Council sends medical marijuana proposal back to planning committee

Gulfport’s City Council issued another roadblock for one new medical marijuana company, a roadblock the owner says is unnecessary.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s City Council issued another roadblock for one new medical marijuana company, a roadblock the owner says is unnecessary.

“Dispensaries report to the Department of Health. They participate in the prescription monetary program, and no one is allowed to make a transaction who hasn’t gotten a recommendation from their physician,” said Lauren Lee.

Lee is the Chief Operating Officer for Roots Remedy. She is asking the council to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the same areas where other medical facilities can operate.

“The limited geographic eligibility zone that they created makes it too hard for operators to find a location, and that creates a site shortage that will affect patients negatively,” she said.

Lee said the zones set by the city aren’t suitable for any business to thrive.

“However, of that area, most of them are wetlands and public-owned properties, over 50%. So, it cuts it down to 7% of the city being eligible to site a cannabis dispensary,” sh said.

Lee hoped to make case approval Tuesday, but the council tabled the cannabis measures on the recommendation of the city attorney. Disappointed, Lee said she wants the city leaders to remember 83% of voters in approved medical marijuana and she wants them to understand the role of dispensaries.

“They adhere to very strict compliance standards they are the same level as a standard pharmacy or higher,” Lee said. “We are professionally run, very committed to compliance. This is a legal medicine, so we just ask that dispensaries be treated like the medical facilities that they are.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Christopher M. Collins, 26, of Gulfport (left) was arrested Sunday by Long Beach Police...
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing.
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Cannabis plants grow at a True North Collective growing facility in Jackson, Mich....
Medical marijuana referendums fail in George County
James Clyde Holmes Jr., 46, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after...
Bay St. Louis man arrested on DUI charge after fatal wreck
The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years and...
Ingalls Shipbuilding hosting veterans hiring event
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday...
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln