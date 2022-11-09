Gulfport City Council sends medical marijuana proposal back to planning committee

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s City Council issued another roadblock for one new medical marijuana company, a roadblock the owner says is unnecessary.

“Dispensaries report to the Department of Health. They participate in the prescription monetary program, and no one is allowed to make a transaction who hasn’t gotten a recommendation from their physician,” said Lauren Lee.

Lee is the Chief Operating Officer for Roots Remedy. She is asking the council to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the same areas where other medical facilities can operate.

“The limited geographic eligibility zone that they created makes it too hard for operators to find a location, and that creates a site shortage that will affect patients negatively,” she said.

Lee said the zones set by the city aren’t suitable for any business to thrive.

“However, of that area, most of them are wetlands and public-owned properties, over 50%. So, it cuts it down to 7% of the city being eligible to site a cannabis dispensary,” sh said.

Lee hoped to make case approval Tuesday, but the council tabled the cannabis measures on the recommendation of the city attorney. Disappointed, Lee said she wants the city leaders to remember 83% of voters in approved medical marijuana and she wants them to understand the role of dispensaries.

“They adhere to very strict compliance standards they are the same level as a standard pharmacy or higher,” Lee said. “We are professionally run, very committed to compliance. This is a legal medicine, so we just ask that dispensaries be treated like the medical facilities that they are.”

