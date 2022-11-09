WLOX Careers
Emile Ladnier Monument, Pershing Square honor military veterans

Pershing Square
Pershing Square(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, there are all kinds of events and activities. Outside the center, there’s also a military significance.

“This is a World War I Monument,” said Richard Eckert. “It’s in honor of Emile Ladnier. He was in the last battle of the war and was killed. It happened four days before the Armistice was signed. Some of those soldiers stayed over there and created the American Legion.”

American Legion Post 42 in Ocean Springs has dedicated their time to honoring those who served in the military, which includes 360 bricks, all bearing the names of those who’ve served.

“We had flowers put in and a fence, and had these bricks put in,” Eckhart added. “They recognized Ocean Springs as a National Centennial World War I Memorial. We’re one of 100 in the country. We’re very proud of that.”

