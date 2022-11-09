Bay St. Louis man arrested on DUI charge after fatal wreck

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man was arrested after a crash in Waveland Monday night killed one person.

James Clyde Holmes Jr. was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI in connection to the wreck.

Around 10:37 p.m., Waveland officers responded to Highway 90 to a report of accident with injuries. When they arrived, officers saw two vehicles, a red GMC truck and a blue Chevrolet pickup, involved in a crash. They also found a man with serious injuries in a parking lot near the crash.

When officers spoke with Holmes, the driver of the Chevrolet, they immediately could smell alcohol on him. The 46-year-old couldn’t tell officers what happened during the incident.

When they spoke to other people involved and witnesses, officers determined that the GMC was slowing to turn onto Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road when the Chevrolet rear ended the GMC.

Officers said the man they found with injuries was a passenger in the back bed of the GMC and was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. The victim was taken to the hospital by AMR. While officers were still investigating the wreck, they learned the victim died from his injuries.

Holmes was also issued citations for driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance and taken to the Hancock County jail.

The victim’s identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This incident is still under investigation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.