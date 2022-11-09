WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Bay St. Louis man arrested on DUI charge after fatal wreck

James Clyde Holmes Jr., 46, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after...
James Clyde Holmes Jr., 46, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI after a Monday night wreck in Waveland killed one person.(Hancock County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man was arrested after a crash in Waveland Monday night killed one person.

James Clyde Holmes Jr. was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI in connection to the wreck.

Around 10:37 p.m., Waveland officers responded to Highway 90 to a report of accident with injuries. When they arrived, officers saw two vehicles, a red GMC truck and a blue Chevrolet pickup, involved in a crash. They also found a man with serious injuries in a parking lot near the crash.

When officers spoke with Holmes, the driver of the Chevrolet, they immediately could smell alcohol on him. The 46-year-old couldn’t tell officers what happened during the incident.

When they spoke to other people involved and witnesses, officers determined that the GMC was slowing to turn onto Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road when the Chevrolet rear ended the GMC.

Officers said the man they found with injuries was a passenger in the back bed of the GMC and was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. The victim was taken to the hospital by AMR. While officers were still investigating the wreck, they learned the victim died from his injuries.

Holmes was also issued citations for driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance and taken to the Hancock County jail.

The victim’s identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This incident is still under investigation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Christopher M. Collins, 26, of Gulfport (left) was arrested Sunday by Long Beach Police...
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the November 2022...
POLLS OPEN NOW: Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi today

Latest News

The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years and...
Ingalls Shipbuilding hosting veterans hiring event
LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU
At the Francis Collins Fitness Center in Gulfport, there's a familiar face for voters at this...
Veteran poll worker keeps the voting process rolling
Ingalls apprentice program students are training to be Machinists.
Ingalls Shipbuilding hosting veterans hiring event