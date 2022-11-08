Warm and muggy today. Cooler air arrives soon.

It feels a little more like summer today! We’ll stay in the mid 80s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. While an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, most of us will stay dry. We’ll gradually cool down into the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning, and the humidity will also drop.

Wednesday will feel much more comfortable with cooler and drier air moving in from the northeast. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We’ll see more sunshine. Thursday will be just as nice with highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll warm up a little more on Veterans Day ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A big front will move in that night, and we’ll be drastically cooler by Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only reach the low 60s, and a few showers are possible that morning. It’ll be even colder on Sunday with lows in the 40s. Highs will struggle to get past 60.

