Veteran poll worker keeps the voting process rolling

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Francis Collins Fitness Center in Gulfport, there’s a familiar face for voters at this precinct. It’s Vondell Craft, and she’s been working elections here for more than 30 years.

“When I first started, I was interested in how this whole process works, so I decided I’d go try it out because I was interested, and I found out that I loved it,” Craft said.

She said when she first started working the elections, she was one of the young guns. Now, with more than 30 years of experience, she’s one of the seasoned veterans.

“I love seeing the people. This might be the only time you see them. They’re family,” she said. “I’ve tried to make a habit of trying to find younger people to work the polls because I feel like they should be involved.”

She said that’s important to keep the lineage going.

