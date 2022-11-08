WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Near-record warmth yesterday. Warm again today. Highs will be back in the 80s for Tuesday. While we saw a few showers yesterday, many spots stayed rain-free. Today’s rain chance is even lower than yesterday’s. Tomorrow will be slightly less warm with highs in the 70s. Then a significant cooldown is still expected for the weekend with highs in the 60s. In the tropics, Nicole may impact Florida this week as a hurricane but there are no impacts currently expected to the Mississippi Coast. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

