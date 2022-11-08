Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lee Anderson

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Most weeks, we focus the scholar athlete of the week on an individual who excels in both the classroom and in their sport.

Bay High Senior Lee Anderson fits this profile in a unique way.

On Friday nights, you’ll find Anderson in the middle of the action as his award-winning band pumps up the players and crowd.

“The reason that I joined band and that I didn’t do anything else was because when I was a baby, I had a surgery,” said Anderson. “It was some brain issue that actually resolved itself, but I needed a shunt inside of my head. It turns out I came out all fine, which means it doesn’t have to work. However, because it’s in there, contact sports are not really on the table, so I just decided that band would be a good thing because of the scholarships and learning music, so here I am.”

Lee excels in the classroom with a 4.19 weighted GPA, which puts him number one is his senior class. Of course, his success stems from hard work, but Anderson credits his academic and band merits to his unique individuality.

“I started out on euphonium in sixth grade” he said. “No one else picked it, so I picked it, and here I am. In middle school I also started to learn piano, and that’s grown into its own thing outside of band. It’s really deepened my understanding and love of music.”

With music being his top choice to pursue post-secondary, Anderson also holds an interest in software development and computer science. Lee’s teachers at Bay High have instilled confidence in him and his passions as he decides on his future.

“All of my teachers have been great. They’ve helped me where I need to be helped - especially my band director, Mr. Fry. He’s been supporting me and all the things that I do ever since I was a freshman. He was new when I was new to the high school band. He’s been a great help.”

While Anderson keeps all things in perspective, his long-term goal is one that is certainly attainable given all his success.

“I’m going to try to create something that changes the world and does a good thing.”

