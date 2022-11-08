POLLS OPEN NOW: Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi today

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the November 2022 General Election. Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi.

Are you registered? If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to do so has passed so you won’t be able to cast a ballot in the general election this year. Click HERE to see if you’re registered to vote in Mississippi.

Where do you vote? If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: https://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

Polls opened Tuesday, November 8 at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, visit www.sos.ms.gov/voter-id.

What’s on the ballot? View a sample ballot for the 2022 General Election HERE.

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Clothing: You must be careful with what you wear to the polls when you go to vote. Mississippi does not allow T-shirts, buttons or stickers with candidates’ names or pictures on them within 150 feet of the polling center.

Absentee Ballots: Mail-in absentee ballots were available for distribution until September 24, 2022. They must be sent to the county circuit clerk’s office, postmarked on or before election day and received within five business days of the election for the vote to count.

Eligible voters casting an absentee ballot by mail do NOT have to show a photo ID. Also, overseas and uniformed military voting by absentee ballot by mail, email or fax do not have to show a photo ID.

In-Person Absentee Voting: The period for in-person absentee voting has already passed.

Problems at the Polls: If you run into any issues at the polls, contact your circuit clerk’s office, your county’s election commission, or file a complaint with the Secretary of State’s office by clicking HERE.

More voting information can be found HERE.

If you have any further questions, contact your county circuit clerk.

George County: Chad Welford, 601-947-4881

Hancock County: Kendra Necaise, 228-467-5265

Harrison County: Connie Cuevas Ladner, 228-435-8233

Jackson County: Randy Carney, 228-769-3040

Pearl River County: Nance Fitzpatrick Stokes, 601-403-2328

Stone County: Treba Davis, 601-928-5246

Still not sure who to vote for? We sat down for an in-depth interview with each of the three candidates running for congress in Mississippi’s 4th district: Democrat Johnny DuPree, Republican Mike Ezell and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson.

With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the 4th District Congressional race. Democrat Johnny DuPree joins us.

With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the 4th District Congressional race. Republican Mike Ezell joins us.

Meet Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson, one of the Congressional candidates in Mississippi's 4th District race.

Be sure to check WLOX.com and watch WLOX News at 10 p.m. Tuesday night to see the final vote count, and hopefully hear from the 4th district’s newly elected congressman.

