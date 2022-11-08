Pascagoula pastor receives AARP 2022 Andrus award

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time pastor in Pascagoula was recognized for his service in the community.

It was a big night for a special award. The AARP 2022 ceremony highlighted familiar faces who serve the community.

This year’s recipient of the Andrus Award is the Rev. Larry G. Hawkins.

“The Andrus Award is one of the highest prestigious awards for volunteers, and he was exceptional, which was greatly benefited from the community for the work that he does not only for his church for for his community,” said Meegie Jordan, AARP community outreach director.

Jordan said the AARP is a nonprofit nonpartisan organization that serves citizens 50 and older. During the year, Hawkins met with families on the Gulf Coast.

“When Katrina hit, we went to a relief center and we did a lot of work in the house and in the community. Then COVID hit. We became a shot station and getting people vaccinated in our community. It provides hope for seniors in their final days to have somebody to care for them, open doors for them, and not let them feel alone,” Hawkins said.

Other members received plaques for their work throughout the year.

There’s one more thing: Andrus Award recipients gift a local organization with a donation.

Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County was awarded a $1,000 check.

“My kids, when they were that age, went to the Boys & Girls Club and it was impactful for them. And we’ve been on board serving with them and board directors and chairmen. It was a no brainer to give that charitable donation to the Boys and Girls club,” Hawkins said.

