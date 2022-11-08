WLOX Careers
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins aims to visit every county in the state to bring the art of...
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program “Music is Medicine.”

She aims to tour all 82 counties, bringing the art of music to hospitals, nursing homes and schools across the state.

Following her stop in Hancock County, she has reached 11 counties with 71 left to go.

“Children are so receptive to music and the arts,” Perkins told WLOX. “And it really is an outlet and something that motivates them to be engaged in the classroom, to get moving, to lift their emotions. That’s why I do what I do.”

Perkins is now taking a break from the tour to focus on the Miss America pageant in December.

“I’m feeling absolutely excited, ecstatic and just really grateful for the opportunity to represent my great state of Mississippi and show people why Mississippi is such a great place to be.”

She vows to finish up her Music is Medicine tour across the state after the pageant and has someone lined up to step in if she wins.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

