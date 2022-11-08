WLOX Careers
At least seven overnight fires break out at churches, JSU baseball field, gas station

fire
fire
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department has launched an arson investigation into at least seven overnight fires.

One of the fires broke out on the baseball field at Jackson State University.

At least two of the structures were churches, the Epiphany Church at the corner of Isaiah Montgomery and Dalton Streets and the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church at the corner of Prentiss Street and Robinson Road.

Another fire broke out at a gas station on Terry Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the 911 calls came in between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are the seven locations where fires broke out:

  • Greater Bethlehem Temple Church
  • Epiphany Church at 1230 Isaiah Montgomery
  • Baseball Field on JSU Campus
  • Gas Station on Terry Road
  • Central Street and Dalton
  • 1101 Pascagoula Street
  • Terry Road and Cherry Street

We are trying to get more information on whether anyone was injured as investigators work to figure out who’s responsible.

