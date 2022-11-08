WLOX Careers
Ingalls Shipbuilding hosting veterans hiring event

Ingalls apprentice program students are training to be Machinists.(WLOX)
Ingalls apprentice program students are training to be Machinists.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding is hosting a veterans hiring event this upcoming weekend.

Ingalls Director of Talent Acquisition Fatina Brave said the company really values veterans.

“The veterans are very important to our company. They’re very important to our community, so we know being the largest ship builder in the state of Mississippi, we have career opportunities for our veterans,” Brave said.

Workers at Ingalls take part in a particularly important task building ships for the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy. The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years. Workers help design, build, and maintain ships.

Aside from that, the company has a apprenticeship program to help workers become leaders in the field of study.

Adonis Simms is currently enrolled in the electrical apprenticeship program. She is getting paid while learning new skills.

“That’s the type of person I am. I like being active and getting involved. This job gives me the opportunity to learn, use my brain, and be active. What other jobs can do that while getting paid and getting benefits?” Simms said.

According to Simms, the program gives her an opportunity to be a leader and move up within the company.

“Coming from doing serving and things because I used to work at restaurants and then coming out here, you realize that you have to be very flexible,” Simms said.

The company is looking to fill several positions including in the departments of welding and machinists.

Even though this is a veteran hiring event, recruiters are asking anyone who is in need of a job to stop by.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. till noon at the Maritime Training Academy.

