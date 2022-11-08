WLOX Careers
Harrison County to help fund redesign of Coliseum basketball court

Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews moving the...
Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews moving the court to another exhibit hall for about three weeks.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades are coming to the basketball court inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to help fund about $10,000 toward the project.

Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews moving the court to another exhibit hall for about three weeks.

Meanwhile, the existing space will be stripped to bare wood, refinished, restained and redesigned.

“It’s an asset that’s been there for 45 years. It’s still got tread on the tires,” McDonnell told WLOX. “We’re going to keep moving forward and creating more activities and more events. And by having a real, brand new, fresh look on that floor, it’ll help us, hopefully, bring in more basketball events.”

The county’s funding will cover about one-third of the Coliseum’s cost.

