CRIME STOPPERS: Officials working to identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU

By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to Crime Stoppers, the stolen vehicle was later recovered damaged at a nearby location.

Anyone with information about the individual’s identity should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867); downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting crimestoppers225.com.

Officials say you will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

