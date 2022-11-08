CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -The largest privately owned shipyard in the United States Bollinger is expanding to South Mississippi.

The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore.

Bolinger CEO Ben Bordelon told WLOX he is excited about the growth opportunities this will bring.

“Mississippi has been a ship building magnet for decades, and the work force has developed here is tremendous opportunity for us to utilize and grow,” Bordelon said.

Bollinger Shipyards is based in Louisiana. It has 76 years of experience building more than 600 ships for the Coast Guard, Navy, and private companies.

Bordelon saID VT Halter Marine is a valuable asset for the privately-owned company.

“The development of the shipyard lately right here in Pascagoula between new construction and repair, it gives us increased capacities that we couldn’t really do before,” Bordelon said.” You have a great big footprint from a facility standpoint. We have great shops. Automation that’s here. Most importantly, we have deep water access.”

VT Halter builds Polar Ice Cutters for the Coast Guard, barges for the Navy and commercial oil cargo vessels and ferries.

Bordelon emphasized Halter Marine’s workers have future with Bollinger.

