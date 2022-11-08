Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A road project in the talks for about five years is now a step closer to beginning.

The city of Biloxi secured more financial support on Monday for the extension of Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90.

It’s a win for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center and those visiting.

“Popp’s Ferry Extension is a game changer, not just for us at the Coliseum but for West Biloxi,” Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said. “This will give us more entrances and more exits onto the campus of the Coliseum. It will also take traffic due north and away from Highway 90 much quicker.”

People living in the area, like Thomas Smith, are accustomed to planning their own schedules around the venue’s events.

“Circle K is literally two minutes, three minutes from my house,” Smith told WLOX. “That same two, three-minute drive turns into a two-hour drive.”

He lives next to the Coliseum on Oakmont Place, where Popp’s Ferry will soon meet the highway.

“I go to dialysis myself. I’m on my way out now. Traffic is clear,” he said. “But I couldn’t do this during Cruisin’ the Coast.”

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich and State Rep. Kevin Felsher presented their plan to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.

The city has already spent about $7 million on the project.

The state has provided about $9.5 million.

On Monday, the county agreed to provide up to $2 million in financial support.

“We’re not waiting on the federal funding,” Gilich said. “We’re going to actually do that with this help of the State Legislature, the state of Mississippi, as well as the citizens of Biloxi - part of a bond issue we passed at the first part of the year – and, then, now, with the county to do these enhancements for the Coliseum. We’re in good shape. We’re not waiting.”

From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year.

“This is going to be a safe, friendly way to get to and from Highway 90 all the way, you know, across Popp’s Ferry,” he added.

The city’s plan is to extend Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90 at Oakmont Place. (WLOX)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.