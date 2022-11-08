WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing.
Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing.(AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway 90. The second winning ticket was purchased from Bluesky #730 on Battleground Drive in Iuka, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says neither player selected the Powerplay option, which was 2. Doing so would have doubled their wins to $100,000.

One ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot. The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing—the world’s largest lottery prize.

With the drawing placed on hold for nearly 10 hours, the winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is now $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $9.8 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $74.7 million; the Tuesday jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $265,000.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher M. Collins, 26, of Gulfport (left) was arrested Sunday by Long Beach Police...
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
VT Halter Marine
Bollinger Shipyards set to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, STEHMO
Two of the structures were churches, the Epiphany Church at the corner of Isaiah Montgomery and...
Arson suspected in six overnight fires at churches, JSU baseball field, gas station

Latest News

Warm and muggy today. Much cooler air is coming soon!
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Today is the last day of warm 80s for us. Tomorrow it's back to pleasant 70s. And then this...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the November 2022...
POLLS OPEN NOW: Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi today
Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the November 2022...
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi today