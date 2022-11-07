WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi

The jet crashed near Whispering Pines Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A serviceman is seen...
The jet crashed near Whispering Pines Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A serviceman is seen at the gate of the property where the crash happened. Photo Date: Nov. 7, 2022.(WTVA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement.

The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.

Haynie told The Associated Press that the plane is based at the Columbus facility, which is in northeastern Mississippi near the Alabama border. A brief statement from the base said a T-38A Talon aircraft had “an in-flight emergency.”

The pilot, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital.

“We continuously train our pilots to react appropriately for all emergency situations such as the incident that occurred today,” Col. Jeremy Bergin, 14th Flying Training Wing vice commander, said in a news release. “We’re thankful the pilot ejected safely, and we appreciate the continued support of the Columbus community and our community partners.”

The crash is under investigation.

Columbus Air Force Base is home of the 14th Flying Training Wing of Air Education and Training Command’s 19th Air Force. The wing has an average of 260 flights each day on three parallel runways.

Columbus Air Force Base is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Christopher M. Collins, 26, of Gulfport (left) was arrested Sunday by Long Beach Police...
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
The Miss America competition is set for Dec. 12-16 in Connecticut.
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
Running from law
MCSO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

Latest News

The last of the 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport from Massachusetts last December is...
After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.
Gov. Tate Reeves responded to Congressman Bennie Thompson's request on how the state...
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will host the annual Holiday Hobnob this week. Joining...
Happening Nov. 9: MGCCC hosts Holiday Hobnob
Things will be sparkling a little extra in Pascagoula this week at the 33rd annual Magnolia...
Happening this weekend: 33rd annual Magnolia State Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
This weekend, St. Patrick Catholic High School will be holding an open house. Joining us now is...
Happening Nov. 13: St. Patrick Catholic High School open house