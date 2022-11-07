WLOX Careers
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose

Christopher M. Collins, 26, of Gulfport (left) was arrested Sunday by Long Beach Police following an armed robbery. The second suspect (right), who also committed an armed carjacking, is still wanted by Long Beach PD.(Long Beach Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after an armed robbery, and another is still wanted by Long Beach PD.

Police Chief Billy seal says 26-year-old Christopher M. Collins from Gulfport was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of armed robbery.

According to police, the arrest stems from an incident where Collins and another suspect entered a local business with a gun and committed an armed robbery in the 100 block of Railroad Street.

Collins was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $500,000 bond pending further court action.

The second suspect, who also committed an armed carjacking in the Wright Avenue area, is still at large. If you have information on the whereabouts of this individual, you’re asked to call Long Beach Police at 228-865-1981 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers HERE.

