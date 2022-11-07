Monday’s Forecast

Dense fog possible this morning. Skies will become partly cloudy today. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will reach the warm low to mid 80s with a gentle breeze from the east at about 10 to 15 mph. Staying warm tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be less warm with highs in the 70s. Then, Friday, a strong cold front will move in from the northwest. We’ll go from a warm Friday near 80 to a much cooler weekend with highs in the 60s. In the tropics, Nicole is not expected to impact South MS.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.