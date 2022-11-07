WLOX Careers
Firefighters feel the heat at CRTC training sessions

Crews at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport recently put first responders through their paces during emergency scenarios.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Service members are getting real world training for when the heat is on and lives are at stake. Crews at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport recently put first responders through their paces during emergency scenarios.

“Our mission here at the CRTC is to provide wing-level training for all Air National Guard units and active duty components,” said Demetrius Baldwin, CRTC fire chief.

At the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, Keesler Air Force Base firefighters felt the heat from a simulated burning airplane.

“We have the Keesler AFB fire department out here doing their annual pit fires,” Baldwin said.

It’s just part of what CRTC does, not only with their fire department, but also with the Air National Guard and other branches of the service.

If you remember, that training came in handy last spring when a plane had to make an emergency landing here. Fuel spilled, but CRTC and other agencies were on the scene to make sure there was no fire and everyone got off the plane safely.

“We had the hard landing here, and many of those resources came here. That’s one of the things we try to continue to train on, is making sure our partners and our department work well together and seamlessly,” Baldwin added.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

