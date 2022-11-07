Final day of Peter Anderson Festival makes parking spots hard to come by

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Attendees for the Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival showed up in full force Sunday, as the two-day festival wrapped up -- but not without one last headache for many.

“I had to find a parking spot and walk a mile. Like, a whole mile to get to here,” said one festival goer.

Before enjoying the festival, drivers had to find a parking spot near a crowded downtown Ocean Springs. Drivers were parking on the side of two-way streets, forcing cars to drive slower than usual. This allowed businesses to help out those looking for a spot -- for a small fee, of course.

“When it was pouring rain, by then things started to fizzle out, but before then in the morning, it was pretty much a lot of cars coming through,” said David Rodriguez. “It’s a normal Peter Anderson load I guess. ...Today I figured we had 100. Well, they come and go.”

And for those who weren’t as lucky, they resorted to other methods.

“Parking has been terrible. We had to park all the way by the beach. We spent like 30 minutes trying to find a parking spot it’s terrible. We really need to open more parking spots,” said one festival goer.

“I myself walked across the bridge to avoid having to find a spot, and so it was just easier for me to walk in,” said Jeff Sasser.

But that didn’t stop anyone from going to the festival.

“We’re having a good time out here, it’s a good event.”

“Those that show up for the Cruisin’ the Coast here about the festival there also and then they come back,” said Sasser.

Organizers say despite the rain they experienced yesterday, this was a successful festival year for them, and they hope to bring in an even bigger crowd next year.

