Bollinger Shipyards set to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, STEHMO

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Bollinger Shipyards announced Monday morning it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (”STEHMO”).

The acquisition includes 378 acres comprising two shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north of Pascagoula. The newly-acquired yards will be renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair.

The facilities have direct, deep-water access to the Gulf of Mexico and house corporate office space, engineering, fabrication, warehousing and a foreign trade zone.

“Bollinger takes great pride in being a major job creator in Louisiana. Today, we’re excited to grow and expand that legacy to the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Ben Bordelon, CEO and President of Bollinger Shipyards. “We have always said that our greatest strength has and continues to be our people. By combining our skilled workforces, we’ll ensure coastal Mississippi remains synonymous with defense shipbuilding and remains a major part of our industrial base.”

Bollinger is the largest privately-owned and operated shipbuilder in the United States. The company said in a press release it is excited about incorporating the pair of companies who together are a leader in the design, engineering, construction and repair of complex government and commercial vessels.

“For over 75 years, my family has been dedicated to providing our government and commercial customers with the highest levels of quality, support and service in the U.S. shipbuilding industry,” Bordelon said. “The addition of VT Halter Marine and STEHMO in Pascagoula, Mississippi is strategic as it further strengthens our position in the industry and U.S. defense industrial base by allowing Bollinger to expand our footprint, capabilities and suite of innovative solutions that we can provide to our customers.”

Bollinger says all ongoing programs, such as the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) program for the U.S. Coast Guard and the Auxiliary Personnel Lighter-Small (APL(S)) program for the U.S. Navy, will be continued with the new acquisition.

We have reached out to VT Halter Marine and are expecting comments from its CEO soon.

The acquisition is expected to take place before the end of 2022. More information can be found on Bollinger’s website.

