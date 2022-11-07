WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe was abducted.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for an abducted 13-year-old from San Antonio.

Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

Law enforcement officials believe she is with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who has been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, no other description given.

A UHaul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE44935 was previously announced as the vehicle they were in, but it has since been found.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
The Miss America competition is set for Dec. 12-16 in Connecticut.
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
Running from law
MCSO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Mimi Parker, whose soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical...
Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low, has died
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
Warm for now. Then, chilly weather arrives this weekend. Plus, tracking the latest on Nicole in...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast