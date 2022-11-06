Storms cut Diamondhead Festival short, but not barbecue competition

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy storms and strong winds made a statement at the Diamondhead Festival and Barbecue Competition.

“I’d say more than a damper,” said organizer Ty Wiltz. “It was almost catastrophic.”

But what the foul weather did was strip the event down to its essential element: barbecue.

Because you can’t stop the competitive juices and tasty sauces of a good grill master.

“The great news is we still have the barbecue competition going on,” Wiltz said. “These guys, they do not stop for anything. They’ve cooked through hurricanes. They’ve been threatened to be arrested if they didn’t leave. They’re just troopers and they love what they do.”

Troopers like nationally known Slidell griller, Jerry Vallee, and his executive taste tester, daughter Emma.

“The tent that ended up on my truck kind of bothered me a little bit,” he said. “But you know what, in eight years, that’s the first time that’s happened. So, we can’t complain.”

And as far as his “cook no matter what” attitude?

“You gotta get it,” Vallee said. “I mean, you’ve gotta turn it in. You’ve got make it happen.”

And they did.

Fifteen grill masters, gunning for the title of grand champion, competed in three categories: chicken, ribs and brisket.

Diamondhead competitor Josh Kennedy says he was looking forward to the entertainment as much as the competition.

“It really means a lot to us getting to see everybody having a good time,” he said. “And we got little kids. They enjoy getting to get on the bounce houses and having fun with everything. So, it was kind of a bummer for that. But the show must go on.”

Vallee added he’ll definitely be back next year.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Look at this place. If it was a beautiful day, you’d probably have thousands of people out here.”

Juan Moncivais with Bubbalicious Barbecue won all three categories to take the title of Grand Champion.

