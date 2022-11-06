MSCO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense man hunt following a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning has Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators crossing state lines.

Twenty-six-year-old Wyatt Newburn, initially wanted for stealing cars, is now facing more serious charges.

Newburn is accused of running away after breaking into at least two houses in Semmes on Tuesday.

“Earlier this week, the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit deployed to the Semmes area in response to a suspect who broke into multiple homes and attempted tot rack the suspect down and was unable. The suspect was later identified as Wyatt Newburn-- there were several videos passed around that showed him going on to the properties,” said Cpt. Paul Burch with MCSO.

One of those videos shows Newburn walking in someone’s backyard on Moffett Road and Schillinger. Authorities can be seen arriving minutes later with guns in hand.

That was earlier this week.

Four days later, MSCO confirms Newburn was involved in a hit-and-run happening around 5:15 a.m. on I-10 in Grand Bay at the 3 mile-marker-- the hit-and-run killing another driver.

“This morning, there was unfortunately a traffic fatality this morning on I-10 in Grand Bay and through the investigation determined that Newburn was involved in the wreck-- fled the scene, and left a person to die in the other vehicle. In his flight, he stole another vehicle,” added Burch.

Officers began tracking down the stolen vehicle-- a 2008 silver Chevrolet with significant damage-- all the way to Biloxi, Miss.

“[The vehicle] was tracked down to a casino parking lot in Biloxi, Mississippi and he was apprehended there without incident. The vehicle that he was in had multiple weapons in it when it was stolen and it seems like they’re still in the vehicle, so we’ve recovered those weapons as well,” stated Burch.

MCSO says Newburn has an exhaustive list of past offenses in the Mobile Metro jail log.

Biloxi charged Newburn with several felony charges and MCSO plans on filing extradition paperwork soon. MCSO says the extradition process could take weeks.

