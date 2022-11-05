WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi

Wyatt Newburn is also accused of several burglaries in west Mobile
(KFDA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed that suspected burglar Wyatt Newburn was the driver in a deadly hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 10.

Newburn was taken into custody in Biloxi, Miss., the MCSO said Saturday afternoon.

Authorities began a manhunt for Newburn earlier this week after a number of burglaries in west Mobile.

---

ORIGINAL STORY:

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning.

Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim was killed in the accident. The driver of the other vehicle fled on foot from the scene. Sheriff’s officials believe the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen from a car lot on Moffett Road.

Sheriff’s office K-9 units were used to search for the suspect

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning next year, schools will be placed into new regions based on their enrollment numbers.
MHSAA announces new classifications for 2023 season, introduces Class 7A
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after...
Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend
Researchers predict that there will roughly be 36,000 deer deaths each year as a result of...
Drivers are more likely to hit a deer next week. Here’s why

Latest News

Showers and storms likely today
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Big changes are coming to Gulfport.
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road
Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets
About 80 research professors at the University of Southern Mississippi came together in a...
Research Day brings USM professors together in collaborative spirit