Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi

UPDATE: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed that suspected burglar Wyatt Newburn was the driver in a deadly hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 10.

Newburn was taken into custody in Biloxi, Miss., the MCSO said Saturday afternoon.

Authorities began a manhunt for Newburn earlier this week after a number of burglaries in west Mobile.

---

ORIGINAL STORY:

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning.

Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim was killed in the accident. The driver of the other vehicle fled on foot from the scene. Sheriff’s officials believe the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen from a car lot on Moffett Road.

Sheriff’s office K-9 units were used to search for the suspect

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.