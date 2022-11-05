WLOX Careers
Showers and storms likely today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keep your rain gear nearby today! Showers and storms will move in from the west today, mainly late this morning and into the afternoon. The severe weather risk is low, but a few of these storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain. We’ll reach the upper 70s before the rain arrives.

A few showers may linger this evening, but we’ll dry out overnight. Some patchy fog will be possible by Sunday morning. Also, remember that we will go back to Standard Time at 2 AM! Our clocks will set back one hour overnight tonight.

Sunday afternoon will be warm and a little muggy. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers, but most of us will stay dry.

Monday and Tuesday will be very warm and sunny. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s. Slightly cooler air will arrive by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

