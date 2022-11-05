WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Research Day brings USM professors together in collaborative spirit

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this.

Friday was the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual Research Day at the Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs. Eighty research professors showcased their achievements.

The collaboration at the event helps develop creative ideas with real-life applications we all can understand. We all can relate to hurricanes and the damage they cause.

Dr. Salar Kamari’s current research focuses on construction sites to identify potential physical disaster thus, preventing financial disaster.

“So that the owners and contractors will be able to relocate those vulnerable elements before the hurricane so they can minimize the risk to their job site and neighboring community,” said the assistant professor of construction and design.

And he said the USM Research Day is a precious moment to invite researchers of other disciplines to boost his academic exposure.

“We all need to so some interdisciplinary research to be able to attract the funding to the university, be able to publish our publications in good journals.”

At first glance, the pilot study by Allison Formanack, assistant professor of anthropology, may seem a little odd.

“Basically, I’m asking why so many 20-, 30-somethings are going against the tradition of buying a house and are instead buying vans, school buses, campers,” she said. “Basically, taking to the road instead of home ownerships.”

Usless? Not if you look at the residual effect of a nomadic life and the public support that would be needed.

“If you’re traveling all around the United States often times your health insurance is tied to a state of residence.” she said. “And how do you vote in elections?”

This is the kind of academia that, say, computer researchers probably would never see - nor participate in - if it weren’t for Research Day.

“It’s really important that our research scientists and other researchers at the university and people engaged in scholarly activity can communicate with one another, get to know what skills others have, interests they have,” said Dr. Kelly Lucas, vice president for research at USM. “So, they can collaborate and bring everybody to the table.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The railroad was finishing up work to level the tracks and the approaches to the Hwy 49...
All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
Beginning next year, schools will be placed into new regions based on their enrollment numbers.
MHSAA announces new classifications for 2023 season, introduces Class 7A
If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets
Friday was the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual Research Day at the Marine Education...
Research Day brings USM professors together in collaborative spirit
For two weeks, portions of the busy stretch in Gulfport was closed, causing headaches for...
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets
Choral Director Dr. Cherie Bowe told us it’s an honor to celebrate those who served our country.
Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans