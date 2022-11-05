WLOX Careers
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving.

The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”

That shoe was to be released later this month. Irving has had a signature line with Nike since 2014.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” Nike said.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

