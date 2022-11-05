WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road

The 10-million dollar expansion will attract 200,000 visitors per year
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country.

A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests.

Big changes are coming to Gulfport.

The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to the south side of Pass Road. Project Development Director Cynthia Minton-Walker tells WLOX News 50,000 square feet of exhibits and model trains will be on display.

“Kids can get the idea of what just a hobby might be. Something that you enjoy doing with your grand mom or granddad to find out things things about electricity, architecture, design, or drawings,” said Walker.

The $10-million dollar expansion will attract around 200,000 visitors per year and create around 28 jobs.

“Those are things that will grow into workforce development skills here in the Gulf Coast like Mississippi Power or Ingalls will find advantages for having our kids grow up through,” said Walker.

The exterior of the facility is now under construction.

In just a few months, thousands will the opportunity to learn interesting facts and engage with help run train models.

“When you see this, when you experience this, you begin to understand it’s not just for for fun. It’ll be filled with coast history and landmarks of the coast. We’re working to have everything interactive,” said Walker.

The expansion is expected to open in June 2023.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning next year, schools will be placed into new regions based on their enrollment numbers.
MHSAA announces new classifications for 2023 season, introduces Class 7A
The railroad was finishing up work to level the tracks and the approaches to the Hwy 49...
All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets
For two weeks, portions of the busy stretch in Gulfport was closed, causing headaches for...
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets
Amber and Denisha Glenn pose inside a former Tuesday Morning store in Columbus. They leased the...
$40k in fees, land surveyors, and a lot of research: How Columbus sisters finally got their cannabis dispensary approved
From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller...
Jamie Miller named new Gulf Coast Business Council CEO