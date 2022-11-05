WLOX Careers
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets

By Josh Jackson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. This comes on the heels of railroad work wrapping up on Highway 49. For two weeks, portions of the busy stretch in Gulfport was closed, causing headaches for drivers.

“Yay, we are open,” said Gulfport Premium Outlets general manager Pam Meinzinger. “The roads are open. Now Columbia Sportswear is open.”

Columbia Sportswear added to the more than 60-plus stores alreay at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Meinzinger said the latest addition isthe perfect fit.

“In South Mississippi, we are active,” Meinzinger said. “We like to fish, hunt, and we are outside all the time. This store is the perfect tenant for our customers. They were asking for it. We are very excited that we were able to give it to them. The prices are great. The prices have been good and the selections are amazing.”

The over 9,000 square-foot store is already rolling out specials. Black Friday deals are being offered on opening day.

“I’ve seen some t-shirts for $20,” Meinzinger added. “And all of their clearance is 20% off right now. It’s a really good time to get in early and start shopping.”

