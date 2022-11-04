WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans

Pascagoula High School Choir dedicated a variety of songs to veterans.
Pascagoula High School Choir dedicated a variety of songs to veterans.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula high school students celebrated Veterans Day early this year.

The school invited community veterans to the high school’s Performing Arts Center for a tribute. Choral Director Dr. Cherie Bowe told us it’s an honor to celebrate those who served our country.

“We’re so excited to be able to honor the veterans in our local community. My choir, we learned some wonderful patriotic songs and we’ve been able to do a combination with our JROTC,” Bowe said.

Veterans and their families were welcomed by the fire department with a huge American flag. Inside the Performing Arts Center, JROTC and the school’s choir performed. LCDR, Carlos Fairley said the JROTC students were really happy to participate.

“We have our cadets come in and do the color guard, do the Old Glory, and passing of the flag,” Fairley said.

For many students, celebrating those who served is special because many of them are getting ready to be in their shoes.

“I just got the Navy ROTC ISR, which basically means that I can skip the board for the normal scholarship that most ROTC cadets get. It’s a full ride to anywhere I want to go,” student Haleiana Jones said.

The program did not end without remembering veterans who passed away.

“We let anyone that comes through the door. If they want to remember someone, during our program we will read their name. For a lot of our students. We got some names up there that are very important for them,” Bowe said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The railroad was finishing up work to level the tracks and the approaches to the Hwy 49...
All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
Beginning next year, schools will be placed into new regions based on their enrollment numbers.
MHSAA announces new classifications for 2023 season, introduces Class 7A
HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

Democrat Johnny DuPree, Republican Mike Ezell, and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson are the...
Meet Mississippi’s 4th district congressional candidates
Adrian McCrimmon, 20
Murder suspect back in Gautier following extradition from New York
Amber and Denisha Glenn pose inside a former Tuesday Morning store in Columbus. They leased the...
$40k in fees, land surveyors, and a lot of research: How Columbus sisters finally got their cannabis dispensary approved
With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the...
Meet Democrat Johnny DuPree, 4th District Congressional Candidate