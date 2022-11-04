Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula high school students celebrated Veterans Day early this year.

The school invited community veterans to the high school’s Performing Arts Center for a tribute. Choral Director Dr. Cherie Bowe told us it’s an honor to celebrate those who served our country.

“We’re so excited to be able to honor the veterans in our local community. My choir, we learned some wonderful patriotic songs and we’ve been able to do a combination with our JROTC,” Bowe said.

Veterans and their families were welcomed by the fire department with a huge American flag. Inside the Performing Arts Center, JROTC and the school’s choir performed. LCDR, Carlos Fairley said the JROTC students were really happy to participate.

“We have our cadets come in and do the color guard, do the Old Glory, and passing of the flag,” Fairley said.

For many students, celebrating those who served is special because many of them are getting ready to be in their shoes.

“I just got the Navy ROTC ISR, which basically means that I can skip the board for the normal scholarship that most ROTC cadets get. It’s a full ride to anywhere I want to go,” student Haleiana Jones said.

The program did not end without remembering veterans who passed away.

“We let anyone that comes through the door. If they want to remember someone, during our program we will read their name. For a lot of our students. We got some names up there that are very important for them,” Bowe said.

