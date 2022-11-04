WLOX Careers
Mississippi has authorized a Seabee license plate. Here’s how to get one.

If you want to support our Seabees and the Seabee Historical Foundation, you will soon be able to do so with a specialty license plate. But a few things have to happen before you start seeing them on Mississippi cars and trucks.(Seabee Historical Foundation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you want to support our Seabees and the Seabee Historical Foundation, you will soon be able to do so with a specialty license plate. But a few things have to happen before you start seeing them on Mississippi cars and trucks.

The Mississippi Legislature recently authorized the specialty tag. But the Department of Revenue won’t start production until at least 300 license plates are sold in advance at $33 each.

Money raised for each tag sold will benefit the CEC/Seabee Historical Foundation. That organization is spearheading the effort to sell the first 300 tags.

The organization’s website, www.seabeehf.org, has posted an application for the tag that can be downloaded and mailed in with payment. Once the plates are produced, applicants will be able to pick up their tag from their county tax collector’s office. Each county tax collector’s offices will have a list provided by the state of the people who have already paid their fees and are entitled to one of the first 300 tags.

