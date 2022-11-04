Meet Mississippi’s 4th district congressional candidates

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The results of Tuesday’s mid-term elections could alter the balance of power in Congress. Mississippians will elect representatives in each of the state’s four congressional districts.

To help you make an informed choice, here are our in-depth interviews with each of the three candidates in the 4th district: Democrat Johnny DuPree, Republican Mike Ezell, and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson.

The polls will open Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the 4th District Congressional race. Democrat Johnny DuPree joins us.

With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the 4th District Congressional race. Republican Mike Ezell joins us.

Meet Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson, one of the Congressional candidates in Mississippi's 4th District race.

