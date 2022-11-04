WLOX Careers
Meet Mississippi’s 4th district congressional candidates

The general election is November 8, 2022.
Democrat Johnny DuPree, Republican Mike Ezell, and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson are the...
Democrat Johnny DuPree, Republican Mike Ezell, and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson are the 4th district congressional candidates on Tuesday's ballot.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The results of Tuesday’s mid-term elections could alter the balance of power in Congress. Mississippians will elect representatives in each of the state’s four congressional districts.

To help you make an informed choice, here are our in-depth interviews with each of the three candidates in the 4th district: Democrat Johnny DuPree, Republican Mike Ezell, and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson.

The polls will open Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

And be sure to check WLOX.com and watch WLOX News at 10 p.m. Tuesday night to see the final vote count, and hopefully hear from the 4th district’s newly elected congressman.

With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the 4th District Congressional race. Democrat Johnny DuPree joins us.
With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the 4th District Congressional race. Republican Mike Ezell joins us.
Meet Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson, one of the Congressional candidates in Mississippi's 4th District race.

