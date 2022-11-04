WLOX Careers
Impending rain cancels Saturday's Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport

Cloudier skies today. Tracking a system bring downpours tomorrow to South Mississippi. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday’s Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport will not happen. Event organizer Jim Hollingsworth said with the potential for heavy rain on Saturday, they made the call Friday morning to cancel the annual event.

The parade was set for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Downtown Gulfport, and typically includes veterans groups, active-duty military, and JROTC units.

Organizers say they are not rescheduling the event for 2022. The next Gulf Coast Veterans Parade will be in 2023.

