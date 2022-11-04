WLOX Careers
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community.

With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.

The City of Moss Point is hiring Wade to be its chief.

Wade said he’s thankful to be able to continue to provide a little comfort, serve the community and give back.

Wade begins his next chapter this month and he said retirement is nowhere in his near future.

