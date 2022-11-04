WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Dozens come out to honor and pay their respects to fallen JPD Officer, Corporal Michael Tarrio

By Quentin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A young, energetic officer who gave his all serving and protecting his community…

That’s how the Jackson Police Department is describing Corporal Michael Tarrio. On Thursday, dozens gathered to honor the 36-year-old who died in a motorcycle accident last week.

Tarrio was a patrol officer in Precinct 2 and worked with JPD for 12 years.

Fellow officers said he had a passion for serving and protecting his community. In fact, Tarrio was following in his dad’s footsteps, Herman Tarrio, who also works with JPD.

The veteran officer loved riding motorcycles.

Last Thursday, he died when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a pickup truck traveling west on Highway 80.

Those who knew Tarrio best said he was a leader who didn’t just talk the talk, but also walked the walk.

“He dotted every I, he crossed every T, he was a friend, he was your backup, he was a great officer,” said Sam Brown, who’s the Spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department. “He didn’t get into a whole lot of anything outside of work or anything, he was an avid motorcyclist, that’s what he did. He learned, he paid attention to the other officers, to older officers, he took great advice and it showed in his worth ethic. He was a great officer, and we’re going to miss him.”

“Being that he was a law enforcement officer it’s very important to continue to celebrate his life,” said Yolanda Singleton, who’s a fellow biker. “He’s really lived a life of commitment, giving service to others from an early age.”

In 2019, Tarrio won the Officer of the Year Award from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association for his courage under fire.

Corporal Tarrio’s homegoing service will take place Friday morning at 11 at Black’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson.

Tarrio will be buried at Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The railroad was finishing up work to level the tracks and the approaches to the Hwy 49...
All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Tristan Cabe
Gautier Middle School student uses YouTube to save classmate’s life
Beginning next year, schools will be placed into new regions based on their enrollment numbers.
MHSAA announces new classifications for 2023 season, introduces Class 7A
If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more

Latest News

The annual Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade was set for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Downtown Gulfport,...
Impending rain cancels Saturday's Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport
Cloudier skies today. Tracking a system bring downpours tomorrow to South Mississippi. Click...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Assistant fire chief leaving Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point
Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade
Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade