Dozens come out to honor and pay their respects to fallen JPD Officer, Corporal Michael Tarrio

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A young, energetic officer who gave his all serving and protecting his community…

That’s how the Jackson Police Department is describing Corporal Michael Tarrio. On Thursday, dozens gathered to honor the 36-year-old who died in a motorcycle accident last week.

Tarrio was a patrol officer in Precinct 2 and worked with JPD for 12 years.

Fellow officers said he had a passion for serving and protecting his community. In fact, Tarrio was following in his dad’s footsteps, Herman Tarrio, who also works with JPD.

The veteran officer loved riding motorcycles.

Last Thursday, he died when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a pickup truck traveling west on Highway 80.

Those who knew Tarrio best said he was a leader who didn’t just talk the talk, but also walked the walk.

“He dotted every I, he crossed every T, he was a friend, he was your backup, he was a great officer,” said Sam Brown, who’s the Spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department. “He didn’t get into a whole lot of anything outside of work or anything, he was an avid motorcyclist, that’s what he did. He learned, he paid attention to the other officers, to older officers, he took great advice and it showed in his worth ethic. He was a great officer, and we’re going to miss him.”

“Being that he was a law enforcement officer it’s very important to continue to celebrate his life,” said Yolanda Singleton, who’s a fellow biker. “He’s really lived a life of commitment, giving service to others from an early age.”

In 2019, Tarrio won the Officer of the Year Award from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association for his courage under fire.

Corporal Tarrio’s homegoing service will take place Friday morning at 11 at Black’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson.

Tarrio will be buried at Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens.

