WATCH: GMM celebrates Jackson County live from downtown Ocean Springs

WATCH: GMM celebrates Jackson County live from downtown Ocean Springs
This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Ocean Springs as the town prepares to host this weekend’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the largest arts festival in Mississippi!(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi.

This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Ocean Springs as the town prepares to host this weekend’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the largest arts festival in Mississippi! If you missed the live show, check out some of the highlights below.

We can't celebrate WLOX's history without talking to former assignment manager and reporter Doug Walker, who worked here for 30 of our 60 years!
The Anderson Family has been a pillar of the arts community in Ocean Springs for generations. Jaimee shows us how the past is still molding the future.
Meteorologist Wesley Williams may be the biggest Tato Nut fan we know, and there are a lot of y'all out there!
Jackson County has so many beautiful places to enjoy nature, from the Gulf Islands National Seashore to Pascagoula Point Park.
Ocean Springs is known for having lots of great places to hear live music. Darwin and Dana Nelson take over the stage at the Mary C. for our live show.
Did you know you can learn to cook inside the kitchen at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Arts Center in Ocean Springs? We're visiting with Chef Clay Barney.
Chevron Pascagoula Refinery covers 3,000 acres in industrial Jackson County and serves as the company's largest refinery in the US.
Ocean Springs is gearing up for the Peter Anderson Arts Festival this weekend, and two of the local artists you'll see there are Susie Ranager and Brian Nettles
Our Good Morning Mississippi crew wraps up our visit to Ocean Springs with one last song from Darwin and Dana Nelson.

