Thursday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Nice and rain-free for now. Today will be beautiful just like yesterday with a cool start in the 50s to 60s and then a pleasantly warm afternoon in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tomorrow should be mostly rain-free as well. Then, rain showers will be likely on Saturday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Currently, South MS’s Saturday risk level of flooding rain is a 1 out of 4. If we see thunderstorms on Saturday, a few strong straight-line wind gusts can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

