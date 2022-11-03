WLOX Careers
Saints receiver Michael Thomas expected to be out for the rest of the season, Dennis Allen says

FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is seen before an NFL football game...
FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is seen before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. The Saints have decided to place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to be out for the rest of the season, according to Dennis Allen.

Thomas was placed on the Saints’ injured reserve list because of a dislocated toe injury. Thomas had missed the Saints’ past five games. Allen said Thomas worked hard to rehabilitate the injury in hopes of coming back this season and avoiding surgery.

Thomas only played in three games this season, catching 16 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints will play against the Baltimore Ravens in the Superdome Monday night. The game will be on FOX 8. Coverage of the Saints game starts at 4 p.m. on FOX 8.

