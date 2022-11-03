WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Pelosi attack suspect was in country illegally, authorities say

Neighbors describe their impressions of the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. (Source: CALIFORNIA DMV/VICKI BEHRINGER/KGO/KPIX)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Canadian citizen who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

David DePape is facing numerous state and federal charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said he broke into the Pelosi house Friday morning and struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull and injuring his arms and hand.

DePape, who remains in custody, pleaded not guilty.

Federal records said DePape came into the U.S. legally through Mexico in March.

Canadians who come to the U.S. for pleasure are usually able to stay for six months, but the Department of Human Services didn’t said when DePape’s deadline expired.

According to Speaker Pelosi, her husband is making progress and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary elder abuse and more. He also faces federal charges. (CNN, KGO, VICKI BEHRINGER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
MDOT District Engineer Castleberry said MDOT is bringing in lights so the rail crews can work...
UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy 49 now closed for rail work
Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48...
Gulfport Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say

Latest News

A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN,...
Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN,...
Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds
North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea continues missile launches, threats