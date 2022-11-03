New MHSAA classifications for 2023-25

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Coast high schools will have different classifications heading into next year as the MSHAA adds in 7A.

Here’s how it will look from 2023-2025:

7A

Biloxi

D’Iberville

Gulfport

Harrison Central

Ocean Springs

St. Martin

6A

Pearl River Central

George County

Hancock

Long Beach

Pascagoula

Picayune

West Harrison

5A

East Central

Gautier

Stone

Vancleave

4A

Bay

Moss Point

Pass Christian

Poplarville

3A

St. Patrick

St. Stanislaus

1A

Resurrection

