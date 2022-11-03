New MHSAA classifications for 2023-25
Nov. 3, 2022
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Coast high schools will have different classifications heading into next year as the MSHAA adds in 7A.
Here’s how it will look from 2023-2025:
7A
Biloxi
D’Iberville
Gulfport
Harrison Central
Ocean Springs
St. Martin
6A
Pearl River Central
George County
Hancock
Long Beach
Pascagoula
Picayune
West Harrison
5A
East Central
Gautier
Stone
Vancleave
4A
Bay
Moss Point
Pass Christian
Poplarville
3A
St. Patrick
St. Stanislaus
1A
Resurrection
