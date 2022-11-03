WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

New MHSAA classifications for 2023-25

MHSAA logo
MHSAA logo(MHSAA)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Coast high schools will have different classifications heading into next year as the MSHAA adds in 7A.

Here’s how it will look from 2023-2025:

7A

Biloxi

D’Iberville

Gulfport

Harrison Central

Ocean Springs

St. Martin

6A

Pearl River Central

George County

Hancock

Long Beach

Pascagoula

Picayune

West Harrison

5A

East Central

Gautier

Stone

Vancleave

4A

Bay

Moss Point

Pass Christian

Poplarville

3A

St. Patrick

St. Stanislaus

1A

Resurrection

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The railroad was finishing up work to level the tracks and the approaches to the Hwy 49...
HAPPENING NOW: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48...
Gulfport Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting
Tristan Cabe
Gautier Middle School student uses YouTube to save classmate’s life
HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Guy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
MGCCC Basketball
MEN'S BASKETBALL: Southern-Shreveport vs. MGCCC
Gulf Coast will square off with East Mississippi in the first round of the playoffs.
Gulf Coast prepares for home playoff rematch with East Mississippi
MGCCC Playoffs
Gulf Coast prepares for home playoff rematch with East Mississippi