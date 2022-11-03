HAPPENING NOW: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have reopened following a major repair project on the railroad crossing just south of I-10.

The crews have been working hard to complete the repairs as fast as possible, even bringing in lights this week to work through the night.

Mississippi Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelly Castleberry said Thursday morning that the railroad was finishing up work to level the tracks and the approaches to the crossing. MDOT crews then stepped in to do some cleanup work like making sure all the rocks and debris are out of the traffic lanes.

