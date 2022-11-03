WLOX Careers
HAPPENING NOW: All lanes of Hwy 49 expected to reopen by noon

The railroad is finishing up work to level the tracks and the approaches to the Hwy 49 crossing. MDOT crews will then step in to do some cleanup work like making sure all the rocks and debris are out of the traffic lanes before reopening.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The end of the Hwy 49 traffic nightmare is near! Crews are expecting to finish the road and rail repairs just south of I-10 by noon on Thursday.

Mississippi Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelly Castleberry told WLOX the railroad is finishing up work to level the tracks and the approaches to the crossing. MDOT crews will then step in to do some cleanup work like making sure all the rocks and debris are out of the traffic lanes. Once all that is complete, both north and sound bound lanes of Hwy 49 will reopen to traffic.

The crews have been working hard to complete the repairs as fast as possible, even bringing in lights this week to work through the night.

