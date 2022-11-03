Gulf Coast prepares for home playoff rematch with East Mississippi

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs have found themselves in the driver’s seat in the South division.

The win over Jones to end the regular season gives Gulf Coast its fourth consecutive South division title and set up a rematch with East Mississippi in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bulldogs faced off against the Lions in week four, where East Mississippi roared back for a 48-45 win.

Now MGCCC has an idea of what the Lions will bring to the table in a rare rematch.

From coaches to players and everyone in between, they say they’re ready for whatever Saturday’s matchup will bring.

“To get a chance to play them again is special,” said head coach Jack Wrights. “In my experience, getting to play a team twice in a year, the game almost never plays out the same -- it’s going to be a different story. That doesn’t mean the other team is going to win or be some kind of crazy thing happening; the game will take on a life of its own.”

“We feel great. Everyone is hyped about it,” said kicker and St. Martin alumni Gabe Showalter. “We had some struggles in the beginning of the season and now we’re finishing strong. Everyone knows we can beat all the teams in the state and in the country, and we’re ready to come out and show it.”

”There’s a lot of chatter about it, everyone is happy. It’s way different from the regular season,” said running back and Picayune alumni Cam Thomas. “It’s big time football now and everyone is coming in like it’s a business and doing their job.”

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Saturday in Perkinston.

