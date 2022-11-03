Gautier High School celebrates veterans with breakfast

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The cheers at Gautier High School weren’t to push the football team to victory, they were for the 300 veterans as part of the 23rd annual Veterans Breakfast.

These real-life heroes have already won their battles.

“This is better than Christmas morning for me,” said organizer Susie Bounds.

“They need to understand that we appreciate them, that we thank them for their service,” she said. “And, honestly, not just the veterans, but their families.”

Among those was 100-year-old Mary Cheek, whose husband served in the Navy for 20 years.

“Oh, he would be thrilled that I was here,” she said. “And I am thrilled that I am here.”

And Cheek is impressed with the number of young people involved.

“Oh, I think that’s wonderful. I’ve been coming for years,” she said. “I’m a retired teacher from the Pascagoula School District. So, I love every one of them.”

That includes student Quincy Roberts who helped put on the event.

“It’s so important to me to get to celebrate these veterans, especially not getting to do this event the last two years at Gautier High School,” he said. “And just making sure we could go all-out this year and make them all feel welcomed and appreciated.”

And they did.

“I’m glad to see all the young people here,” said Leonard Fuller, an Army veteran who was involved in the Berlin Airlift. “That’s the main thing. I love to see all the young people.

It is special for James Fisher, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

“It means a great deal because when I came back from Vietnam, we weren’t recognized as we should have been. This has been an experience and I’m thankful that I’m able to be here today.”

Allen Kruger was one of eight brothers who served.

“I used to always tell people that when I went in right after high school, that I was too lazy to work and too nervous to steal,” he said with a laugh. “So, I stayed in for 20 years.”

But, joking aside, he appreciated all the thank yous.

“Oh, it’s great,” he said. “Great to see all the patriotism going on.”

