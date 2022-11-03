Businesses gearing up for Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the biggest festivals on the coast is just around the corner.

“It brings in people from all over the United States,” said business owner Bernard Clark. “They love to buy the pottery and look at the art.”

Artisans, crafters and food vendors will take over the streets of Downtown Ocean Springs this weekend.

“Lots of people come to the festival,” said The Bay Collection owner Ariel Taylor. “They come to see the arts and crafts that are down the streets. The streets are closed off, but they also come in all the shops. Shops always look forward to a lot of people coming in. We try to get ready for it and have lots of things for them to purchase.”

Right now, businesses are preparing for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.

Bernard Clark owns the oldest antique shop in Ocean Springs. Expecting large crowds, he’s bringing in extra help.

“I’ll have to bring in two more people because I will be so busy,” Clark said. “I am making sure everything is priced right. I’m doing 25% off for the Peter Anderson Festival.”

Taylor said she knows this festival will have a huge economic impact.

“Saturday will be our biggest day of the year,” she added. “They say about 100,000 people come to the festival. Lots of them are staying in hotels, in the restaurants, buying from the local shops and it just shows off Ocean Springs. Maybe they will come back.”

The Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival is set for November 5th and 6th from 9am until 5pm.

