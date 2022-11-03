Blue economy attracting companies from across the globe to Coastal Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The blue economy is giving the Coast a chance to cash in.

On Wednesday, business leaders from around the globe gathered in Gulfport to get a glimpse into how their companies could potentially flourish in South Mississippi.

Six startup tech companies took part in a kickoff reception. As part of a six month program, representatives from those companies are learning about the business potential the area provides.

“We’re here to plug into the various resources around the blue economy here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said developer Peter Macy.

Macy’s company Blue Ocean Gear is based in California. The company designs and makes smart tracking buoys. Macy said expanding his operation on the Mississippi Coast could make a lot of sense.

“It’s access to water along with access to talent,” Macy said. “There’s a lot of smart people here who’ve got strong backgrounds working in the shipbuilding business or ocean data scientists that we’re really looking to plug into. We hope this is an opportunity to build our team and perhaps even open an office.”

Goh Eng Wei is from Singapore. He co-founded a company developing underwater autonomous vehicles. Wei recognizes industries across the region that could benefit from the use of his technologies.

“We’re in the business of inspecting and surveying underwater infrastructure for both the off shore and near shore industries,” Wei said. “Specific markets we’re targeting are oil and gas and offshore wind industry.”

The USM Research Foundation and other partners are working to recruit these companies as part of the Gulf Blue Navigator program.

“We’re showing them what the possibility is of setting up shop, maybe moving their headquarters here and setting up a satellite,” said Hailey Bathurst, Gulf Blue Navigator program coordinator. “If they do that, they come with their families and they hire local work force. We’re focused on the economic development piece and connecting them with the community here.”

The six startup companies taking part in the program were selected from an original pool of 48 applicants.

