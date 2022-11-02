Wednesday’s Forecast

Today’s temperatures starting off in the cool 50s and will eventually reach the pleasant upper 70s and warm lower 80s by this afternoon. Skies becoming mostly sunny today with hardly any rain. Tomorrow will be similar to today and should be nice. Friday becomes breezy with winds from the southeast. Some atmospheric moisture heads into our region from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday into the weekend. This means there will be a potential for rain showers in South Mississippi, mainly on Saturday. Currently, the latest info shows mainly light rain for us and heavier downpours for areas to our northwest but this is not set in stone.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.